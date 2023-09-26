Drew McIntyre is in a dark place mentally, according to his long-time friend

Drew McIntyre was heavily featured on tonight's episode of WWE RAW, following weeks of frustration. He isn't happy that Jey Uso is on the red brand and has seemingly been in a bad place recently.

WWE RAW commentator Wade Barrett claimed during the show that The Scottish Warrior is struggling mentally. McIntyre and Barrett are close friends in real life, which adds some weight to his words. This was during his match against Kofi Kingston.

"Drew McIntyre is in a dark place mentally," said Barrett during WWE RAW.

Things got out of hand after McIntyre appeared on Miz TV, and The New Day interrupted him. He had a war of words with Kingston and Xavier Woods before facing the Ghanaian superstar in the ring.

After winning a competitive match, McIntyre returned to the back and refused to help Kofi fend off an attack from Ivar of The Viking Raiders. This is another significant sign that his heel turn is imminent, which might be the culmination of his internal struggles.

Whenever it is, Drew McIntyre will likely turn heel and feud with Cody Rhodes. That is an excellent program for WWE RAW, especially as it keeps things fresh at the top of the card. Could we maybe see Wade Barrett return as a villain and align with the Scotsman? We shall find out.