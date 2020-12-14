WWE Champion Drew McIntyre appeared on WWE's The Bump and spoke about a variety of topics, including his upcoming match at WWE TLC with AJ Styles. McIntyre also reflected on his Hell in A Cell match with Randy Orton. "The Scottish Psychopath" described the bump he took in his match with Orton as one of his worst ever.

McIntyre recalled the match, and he commented on the bump. Before the spot, McIntyre and "The Viper" were fighting on the side of the structure. Then, Orton got the better of the champion, causing McIntyre to lose his grip and fall all the way down to the announce table.

"It really, really, really sucked. It was easily the worst fall of my entire career. For some reason, I thought that table was going to break my fall, but it didn’t." H/t Wrestling Inc

This fall was one of the many reasons McIntyre lost his WWE Championship to Orton in the Hell in a Cell Match. But "The King of Claymore Country" eventually won his title back on WWE RAW right before WWE Survivor Series.

Drew McIntyre will probably be involved with plenty of bumps at WWE TLC

McIntyre will be defending his WWE Championship at WWE TLC against Styles in a Tables, Ladders and Chairs match. McIntyre will probably take plenty of bumps in this match. The champion said that he has been wanting this bout for quite some time.

"I’ve wanted this match since I was 16-years-old. We were like passing ships in the night – we kept missing each other. We tried to make the match back then at other independent promotions, but it never happened." H/t Wrestling Inc

McIntyre will finally get his wish at WWE TLC, but other challenges await. There has been some tension between the champion and his best friend Sheamus. The two had a huge fight backstage on last week's RAW, and many of the other superstars in the locker room are questioning the Celtic Warrior's intentions.

On top of that, McIntyre will not be alone in the ring with AJ Styles. "The Phenomenal One" will be accompanied to the ring with his bodyguard Omos, clearly giving McIntyre a sizable disadvantage in numbers. He'll hope to persevere and emerge from the match as the WWE Champion.