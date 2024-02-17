Drew McIntyre deserves "far more" from the promotion before signing a new deal, says ex-WWE star

Drew McIntyre's contract status has become the talk of the town amongst the WWE Universe. However, a former star firmly believes that the superstars, including McIntyre, deserve far more from the promotion.

In 2016, Ryback was released after spending over six years on the main roster. The Big Guy also won an Elimination Chamber match to become the new Intercontinental Champion after Daniel Bryan relinquished the title due to an injury.

Speaking on Ryback TV, the former superstar discussed the rumors floating around Drew McIntyre's current contract status. He praised the superstars for their contribution to the promotion and stated his belief that McIntyre, along with other stars, deserved far more than what they were asking from the company.

"I'm going to tell you guys this: each and every one of these superstars deserve far more than what even they're even asking for. Ever since Vince McMahon took over, WWE have hoarded profits of billions from the WWE Superstars. The men and women who live on the road that sacrifice their body, 40% of that earnings, by the way, are going to taxes. Not counting their insane road expenses with everything. These men and women deserve more." (From 1:00 to 1:28)

Drew McIntyre is set to face Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW

In 2010, Dashing Ones was at the top of the tag team division when Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre captured the WWE Tag Team Championship. Unfortunately, both stars left the company after a while as they failed to maintain their momentum.

Instead, they worked their way to the top on the independent circuit for years before receiving a hero's welcome back into WWE. However, McIntyre felt rejected by a certain section of the fans and turned heel after Crown Jewel 2023.

Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes became the biggest face in the promotion after going through a series of tribulations on Monday Night RAW. The two stars have been crossing paths on the red brand, with The Chosen One getting the upper hand.

On the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW, Cody Rhodes will go one-on-one against Drew McIntyre. It will be interesting to see which star creates momentum heading into Elimination Chamber 2024 in Perth.

