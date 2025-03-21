Drew McIntyre drops hint that he could play major WrestleMania 41 role

By Robert Lentini
Modified Mar 21, 2025 23:53 GMT
McIntyre was in action tonight on SmackDown [Image credit: WWE.com]

Drew McIntyre dropped an interesting hint following this week's episode of WWE SmackDown in Bologna, Italy. The Scottish Warrior was in action in a tag team match during this week's show.

McIntyre teamed up with Shinsuke Nakamura to battle Damian Priest and Jimmy Uso in a tag team match on SmackDown. Priest picked up the pinfall victory for his team by planting Nakamura with a South of Heaven Chokeslam. After the match, McIntyre leveled The Archer of Infamy with a Claymore and teased that he would be battling Priest at WWE WrestleMania 41 next month.

The former World Heavyweight Champion took to social media following SmackDown to tease that he would be playing a major role at this year's WrestleMania. He shared an image representing back pain from probably lifting a heavy load, suggesting that he will be carrying the premium live event next month on his back in Las Vegas.

"My back come April 21st," he wrote.

Damian Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania XL last year to become World Heavyweight Champion. Priest has also gotten the better of McIntyre this year so far, knocking him out of both the Men's Royal Rumble and Men's Elimination Chamber matches, thus enraging The Scottish Psychopath.

Former WWE writer suggests an interesting idea for Drew McIntyre's character

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently revealed how he would book Drew McIntyre on WWE television.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, the veteran claimed that the former champion was not being booked properly at the moment. Russo noted that if he were in charge, he would have "hot chicks" on McIntyre's arm and turn him corporate.

"I would probably have him go corporate. Put some hot chicks on his arm, let him be now in favor of the company. I would go back to heel GMs. This guy is a million bucks, bro. I am sorry, but you put Drew McIntyre next to Seth Rollins, Seth Rollins is a peanut vendor compared to McIntyre. I am sorry." [From 39:07 onwards]
Check out Russo's comments in the video below:

youtube-cover

The rivalry between McIntyre and Priest is heating up on the road to WWE WrestleMania 41. It will be interesting to see how Damian Priest attempts to get revenge on the 39-year-old in the weeks ahead.

Edited by Harish Raj S
