Drew McIntyre explains why his reunion with Heath Slater wasn't perfect

This past week on WWE RAW, fans saw the return of former WWE Superstar Heath Slater. Slater was one of the many WWE Superstars that were released in April due to the COVID-19 budget cuts. The former 3MB member interrupted Drew McIntyre this week accusing him of not caring about his friend after winning the WWE Championship.

Drew McIntyre won the WWE Championship in the same month Heath Slater was released. The Scottish Psychopath beat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 to win the Title and successfully defended it against The Big Show on the same night.

Drew McIntyre is set to face Dolph Ziggler at WWE Extreme Rules in a match of the latter's choice. In the build to their upcoming match, The Showoff brought in Heath Slater as a surprise guest on WWE RAW.

Heath Slater and Drew McIntyre faced off in a singles match with the WWE Champion making quick work of his former stablemate. Even though they started the night on a bitter note, at the end of the match Heath Slater and Drew McIntyre were on the same page and shared a hug in the ring.

Drew McIntyre was in an interview with talkSPORT. During the interview, the WWE Champion spoke about Heath Slater's hesitation to appear on WWE RAW, how he expected a feud with Jinder Mahal to play out and what was missing from Heath Slater's appearance on WWE RAW. McIntyre loved the fact that he reunited with Slater on WWE RAW, but an addition to the reunion would have made the spot perfect.

“Definitely [I wanted it]. For me, it’s important that everything comes from a place of truth and the more real the better. My relationship with Heath as we saw on RAW – especially the ending – it was very, very real and we knew that was our last moment. The only thing that was missing was Jinder. That would have been perfect closure for 3MB until Heath returns to try and fulfill the 3MB prophecy.”