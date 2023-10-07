Drew McIntyre fires hilarious shot at WWE fans ahead of potential SmackDown appearance

Drew McIntyre fired shots at the WWE Universe ahead of SmackDown. The Scottish Warrior may be part of this week's episode of the blue brand.

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso are headed to SmackDown to confront The Judgment Day ahead of their tag team title match at Fastlane. McIntyre has issues with Jey Uso and his move over to RAW. Tonight on the Friday night show, the former WWE Champion might look to level his score with the former Bloodline member.

Drew McIntyre took to Twitter to share a video clip from his match against The Miz on the recent episode of RAW. During the fight, he threw The Miz into the exposed turnbuckle before using The Futureshock DDT rather than the Claymore Kick to finish off his opponent. McIntyre followed it up by sarcastically apologizing for his actions. According to McIntyre, everyone has been doing the same in WWE for years.

"Do literally whatever you want + half a**e apology = instant forgiveness in @WWE apparently[crazy face emoji]," he wrote.

Drew McIntyre making an appearance would certainly make things more intriguing. The former Intercontinental Champion has been threatening a heel turn for the last couple of weeks and may look to complete his heel turn tonight on SmackDown.

Jey Uso set to make a comeback on SmackDown for the first time after quitting

Jey Uso is all set to return to the Friday Night show after quitting the blue brand. WWE has announced a face-off between The Judgment Day and Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes ahead of their Championship match at WWE Fastlane.

Jey Uso might also confront the members of his former faction, The Bloodline. It might help WWE to plant those seeds for future feuds between them. With the possibility of Drew McIntyre showing up at SmackDown as well, there are so many storylines that can be blended going into Fastlane.

