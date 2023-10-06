Former WWE Champion to return to SmackDown after seven months to complete heel turn? Exploring the possibility

Drew McIntyre is expected to be part of this week's episode of WWE SmackDown and it could be so that he can settle his issues with Jey Uso and The Bloodline.

It has already been revealed that Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso will be heading to SmackDown because The Judgment Day is on the show. This will be the first time since he quit the brand that Uso has returned there.

Expand Tweet

This past week on RAW, Drew McIntyre appeared to confirm his heel turn when he attacked The Miz, throwing him into the exposed turnbuckle before deciding against using his Claymore and instead using The Futureshock DDT.

McIntyre has some issues with Jey Uso and his move over to RAW since he believes he should be held accountable for his actions. Tonight on SmackDown, The Scottish Warrior could finally get some revenge.

Drew's last appearance on SmackDown came back in March when he wrestled Sheamus ahead of his hiatus.

Will Drew McIntyre approach Jey Uso on WWE SmackDown?

Drew McIntyre isn't set to wrestle at Fastlane, but Uso is teaming with Rhodes to take on The Judgment Day, while The Bloodline is set to take on John Cena and LA Knight.

There are a lot of combustible elements set to be in play this week on SmackDown and WWE clearly wants there to be some kind of hype before these two huge tag team matches tomorrow night.

McIntyre's current issues stem from The Bloodline and his recent change of personality could be effective on SmackDown if he wanted to approach the two men in Roman Reigns' absence.

The Tribal Chief is set to make his long overdue return to SmackDown next week and McIntyre could be looking to send a message before then.

Do you think Drew McIntyre will attack Jey Uso on SmackDown? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.