Drew McIntyre has a funny response to WWE Hall of Famer’s dig at him

Drew McIntyre had a funny response to a WWE Hall of Famer's recent dig at him.

This past week on RAW, Zoey Stark faced off against Becky Lynch in a falls count anywhere match. Trish Stratus tried to help her ally by throwing a chair in the ring. However, the chair accidentally hit Stark on her head, which seemed to catch her off guard.

Interestingly enough, Drew McIntyre attempted to throw a chair at Erik during the same show but accidentally hit Xavier Woods in the face. Following this incident, Trish Stratus took to Twitter to take a dig at the incident.

"[email protected]!! GET THE CHAIRS!! Maybe some people need to be more aware of their surroundings…Veteran CHAIRity work," she wrote.

McIntyre had a hilarious response to the WWE Hall of Famer's tweet. The Scottish Warrior tweeted a gif of La Parka making his WCW entrance with a steel chair.

Vince Russo criticized WWE's recent booking of Drew McIntyre

Since returning to the ring, McIntyre has formed an unlikely partnership with Matt Riddle. The two went up against Imperium and have worked together since then.

Riddle has also been trying to get McIntyre to wear matching ring gear. While this pairing may have impressed some people, Vince Russo is not one of those people.

The former WWE writer addressed this odd pairing during his Sportskeeda WrestleBinge podcast and blasted the company for their lazy booking.

"Bro, all you did was replace Orton with McIntyre. That's all you did! And bro, Orton, and Riddle were together three years ago, Chris? That's all you did. You took one guy out, and you put another guy in," Russo said.

It will be interesting to see if McIntyre and Riddle can replicate RK-BRO's success by winning the tag titles.

What do you make of Drew McIntyre's pairing with Matt Riddle? Sound off in the comments section below.