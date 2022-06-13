"Plenty more work to be done" – Drew McIntyre on his future feuds in WWE

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre recently shared the importance of June 12 in his career and how he still has a long way to go.

A couple of weeks ago, McIntyre said he'd be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns at the Clash of the Castle premium live event in the United Kingdom. McIntyre first signed with WWE in 2007 but was shifted to Florida Championship Wrestling. In 2012, he formed a stable with Jinder Mahal & Heath Slater called 3MB, following which he departed from the company when his contract expired in 2014.

Three years later, McIntyre returned with an incredible physique, relating more to the crowds. It led to him becoming a fan favorite. He often carries a sword named 'Angela' after his mother, which he credits Vince McMahon for naming.

The two-time WWE Champion recently tweeted that on June 12, 2014, he was released by WWE, and eight years later, he's main-eventing a live event in Albuquerque. He added that while it had been quite a journey, he still has a long way to go:

"June 12, 2014: Drew McIntyre is released from WWE. June 12, 2022: Drew McIntyre main events #WWEAlbuquerque. Hell of a journey but plenty more work to be done…"

Drew McIntyre @DMcIntyreWWE



June 12, 2022: Drew McIntyre main events



Hell of a journey but plenty more work to be done… June 12, 2014: Drew McIntyre is released from WWEJune 12, 2022: Drew McIntyre main events #WWEAlbuquerque Hell of a journey but plenty more work to be done… June 12, 2014: Drew McIntyre is released from WWEJune 12, 2022: Drew McIntyre main events #WWEAlbuquerqueHell of a journey but plenty more work to be done… https://t.co/02PScUvC6N

Fans react to Drew McIntyre's achievements in WWE

The wrestling world reacted to The Scottish Warrior's achievements in the company and said they were proud of him:

Christina Rivera 💚💙 @Diva_Christina ⚔️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @DMcIntyreWWE What a hard but inspiring journey! Yes, there's a lot of work to do, but I know you will get it done EVERY TIME! Very happy and proud of the man you are today!⚔️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @DMcIntyreWWE What a hard but inspiring journey! Yes, there's a lot of work to do, but I know you will get it done EVERY TIME! Very happy and proud of the man you are today! 💙⚔️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 https://t.co/zMChkS5M5W

One fan shared a heartfelt message about how McIntyre has been a role model to many:

Joel @GMJG86 🏻 @DMcIntyreWWE You deserve the success you've had and are going to have. You're a gracious man who never gave up and are a great role model for me and many other people. Thank you Drew. @DMcIntyreWWE You deserve the success you've had and are going to have. You're a gracious man who never gave up and are a great role model for me and many other people. Thank you Drew. 👊🏻

Another replied that the former WWE Champion is bound to become the Universal Champion:

Giovanna05 @Giovannawwefan @DMcIntyreWWE Definitely you becoming the unified universal champion @DMcIntyreWWE Definitely you becoming the unified universal champion

Nick Da Silva @NJD316 @DMcIntyreWWE You should be so proud of yourself. You’ve accomplished so much since you returned and you’ve given so much for all of us. Thank You. We continue to cheer you on in your journey and root for more success and prosperity in your future. @DMcIntyreWWE You should be so proud of yourself. You’ve accomplished so much since you returned and you’ve given so much for all of us. Thank You. We continue to cheer you on in your journey and root for more success and prosperity in your future. https://t.co/XEOkgwtbrb

The Scottish Superstar teamed up with Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods against The Bloodline at WrestleMania Backlash. The three have been competing in six-man tag team matches since. McIntyre is looking to dethrone Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

A WWE Hall of Famer says he won't watch Ric Flair's last match in a Sportskeeda Exclusive here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far