"Plenty more work to be done" – Drew McIntyre on his future feuds in WWE

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre recently shared the importance of June 12 in his career and how he still has a long way to go.
A couple of weeks ago, McIntyre said he'd be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns at the Clash of the Castle premium live event in the United Kingdom. McIntyre first signed with WWE in 2007 but was shifted to Florida Championship Wrestling. In 2012, he formed a stable with Jinder Mahal & Heath Slater called 3MB, following which he departed from the company when his contract expired in 2014.
Three years later, McIntyre returned with an incredible physique, relating more to the crowds. It led to him becoming a fan favorite. He often carries a sword named 'Angela' after his mother, which he credits Vince McMahon for naming.
The two-time WWE Champion recently tweeted that on June 12, 2014, he was released by WWE, and eight years later, he's main-eventing a live event in Albuquerque. He added that while it had been quite a journey, he still has a long way to go:
"June 12, 2014: Drew McIntyre is released from WWE. June 12, 2022: Drew McIntyre main events #WWEAlbuquerque. Hell of a journey but plenty more work to be done…"
Fans react to Drew McIntyre's achievements in WWE
The wrestling world reacted to The Scottish Warrior's achievements in the company and said they were proud of him:
One fan shared a heartfelt message about how McIntyre has been a role model to many:
Another replied that the former WWE Champion is bound to become the Universal Champion:
The Scottish Superstar teamed up with Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods against The Bloodline at WrestleMania Backlash. The three have been competing in six-man tag team matches since. McIntyre is looking to dethrone Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.
