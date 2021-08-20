"This is real"- Former WWE Champion on John Cena and Roman Reigns' promo battle

Drew McIntyre shared his views on John Cena and Roman Reigns' back-and-forth on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre recently spoke with ET Canada and talked about the recipe for a great WWE storyline. McIntyre gave the example of John Cena and Roman Reigns' war of words on last week's episode of SmackDown:

"No matter how the storyline is, even if it's not based in reality, I'll try and find something that is true to me so I can focus on the truth and bring the truth to the story. But if it can be 100 percent legitimate, if we can lean into real stories, if we can make people feel like, 'Well, I know the rest of it. I don't know about that, but this is real.'" said McIntyre.

He went on to add that there may have been a few lines here and there that either superstar was not expecting:

"For example, like John Cena and Roman Reigns last week on the microphone, they're going at each other hard. They're hitting each other with lines that perhaps the other person is not expecting because they want to make people think, 'Oh, my goodness, they're going off on each other right now. This is real. The rest, I don't know. But they're really going at each other for real in that microphone. That's going to make me more invested in the match, in the story.' And that's what it's all about in the end, is making the fans say, 'I have to see this.'" McIntyre added.

John Cena and Roman Reigns' intense promo battle was mostly well-received by fans

Fans were hoping for nothing but the best from John Cena and Reigns when the former WWE Champion returned at Money In The Bank to confront The Tribal Chief. The two megastars have certainly delivered so far and their SummerSlam match is being dubbed one of the biggest rematches in WWE history by many fans.

On SmackDown, Reigns and John Cena came face to face and attacked each other on the mic. Cena called Reigns the biggest failure in WWE history and also accused him of running Dean Ambrose out of WWE. Reigns didn't hold back either, and brought up Nikki Bella while taking a shot at Cena.

Roman Reigns and John Cena's promos felt incredibly close to reality and that's what helped the segment garner such a positive response from the WWE Universe as well as fellow superstars like Drew McIntyre.

Seth Rollins recently caught up with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta to talk about the John Cena-Roman Reigns promo, among other topics. Check out the video below:

Subscribe to the Sportskeeda Wrestling YouTube channel for more such content!

Seth Rollins speaks to Sportskeeda about that 'Dean Ambrose' comment right here. Check it out!

Edited by Arjun