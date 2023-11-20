Drew McIntyre to join the Judgment Day after RAW's surprise events? WWE Hall of Famer shares his take (Exclusive)

The events of this week's WWE RAW have left fans reeling, as Drew McIntyre seems to have thrown in his lost with the Judgment Day. However, Hall of Famer Teddy Long believes that there may be more than meets the eye in the matter.

With the rest of The Judgment Day banned from ringside, things looked grim for Finn Balor and Damian Priest as they went up against Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes. However, a surprise appearance from Drew McIntyre turned the tide, as he came in to hit a claymore on Jey Uso before walking away. This allowed Balor to get an easy pin to pick up the win.

McIntyre was later seen shaking hands with Rhea Ripley, implying that he had become an ally of The Judgment Day. While many believe that this signals him becoming a part of the faction, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long is not so sure. Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, he stated:

"Well that could just only been a tease." [6.34 onwards]

Sami Zayn has commented on Drew McIntyre's surprise heel turn on WWE RAW

While Drew's heel turn came as a shock to many, Sami Zayn says that the development is understandable considering the circumstances.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Sami explained that Drew McIntyre had been failing to bag the prize despite coming close to it several times, which may have caused him to flip.

"Well look, to an extent I can understand where he [Drew McIntyre] is coming from. I mean, if anybody can relate it is me because I had a very similar experience going into a title fight with Roman Reigns with all of the momentum in the world. It seemed like a lock, you know? It is very hard to come that close to winning a championship, and then have it slip through your fingers. And if you are not careful, it could really play with your head," said Sami Zayn. [49:05 - 49:31]

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for McIntyre down the line.

