Drew McIntyre looks back at brutal end to CM Punk story

Drew McIntyre looked back on his brutal rivalry with WWE star CM Punk today on social media. McIntyre challenged Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Wrestlepalooza but was not able to capture the title.

Ad

The Scottish Warrior and CM Punk were in a personal rivalry last year on RAW, and it culminated in a Hell in a Cell match at Bad Blood 2024. Punk outlasted McIntyre at the PLE in Georgia last year and ultimately won the rivalry.

The former champion took to social media today to reflect on his rivalry with The Second City Saint and shared some images from his bloody Hell in a Cell match against Punk. You can check out the photos by clicking here.

Ad

Trending

"Highest of highs. Lowest of lows. One year on," wrote McIntyre.

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

Ad

Punk is married to AJ Lee in real life, and the former Divas Champion returned to the ring at Wrestlepalooza after a decade away. Lee and Punk defeated Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins in a mixed tag team match at the PLE last month. AJ Lee trapped Lynch in a Black Widow for the submission victory.

Former WWE writer reacts to Drew McIntyre's loss at Wrestlepalooza

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Drew McIntyre's loss to Cody Rhodes at WWE Wrestlepalooza.

Ad

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo noted that The American Nightmare defeating McIntyre clean at the PLE only benefited Rhodes. He wondered how many times the company was going to hand McIntyre losses and suggested that it might eventually make him irrelevant.

"I'm looking at this Wrestlepalooza and I'm like, 'Okay, Cena gets destroyed by Brock. Great for Brock, what did that do for Cena?' Then we get to the main, Cody over Drew. Great for Cody, what does that do [for Drew]? Just this obsession with clean finishes in fake wrestling matches. This is why, bro, nobody's over. How many times are you going to beat Drew McIntyre until he means absolutely nothing, bro?" Russo said.

Ad

𝙎𝙖𝙢 @RhodesKotaEra One year ago today, CM Punk and Drew Mcintyre put on an absolute classic inside of Hell In A Cell at Bad Blood 🩸 Unforgettable match ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for Drew McIntyre in the weeks ahead following his loss to Cody Rhodes at Wrestlepalooza.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More

These WWE stars may not return on-screen! Who are they?