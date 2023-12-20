Drew McIntyre could lose his cool and "totally snap" after failing to win the World Heavyweight Championship, says veteran

Drew McIntyre is set to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at the upcoming RAW special, Day 1. Tommy Dreamer recently shared his take on how things could go down during the match.

McIntyre earlier challenged Rollins at Crown Jewel 2023. Despite a valiant effort, he fell short of winning the gold. The Scottish Warrior has another shot at winning the title when he challenges The Messiah at WWE Day 1 on January 1.

Considering just how acclaimed their previous match was, it's safe to say Seth Rollins and McIntyre could bring the house down again. However, as for who walks out with the win remains to be seen.

On the recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer spoke about the upcoming clash and its possible outcome. The ECW legend believes if Drew McIntyre were to fall short again, he could snap and completely lose his cool.

On the other hand, Dreamer added that if McIntyre wins, he could be overcome with regret over his hellish tactics in recent weeks.

"I don't know if [McIntyre] is going to win the title [at Day 1]. If he doesn't, he should totally snap. ... If he wins, it's then interesting because he's now on top and ... his regret is what he did to win the title, because now he's alone. ... You got what you wanted and you realize it's not enough," said Dreamer. [H/T -WrestlingInc]

Drew McIntyre on CM Punk joining the RAW roster

On a recent episode of WWE's The Bump, Drew McIntyre shared his honest thoughts about The Second City Saint becoming a RAW-exclusive star.

While McIntyre acknowledged just how big and reputed a name Punk was, he added that he knows the kind of person the former AEW Champion was.

"When it comes to Punk, I obviously recognize he is big for business, he is a huge name, he draws a lot of eyeballs and that is very clear when you just look at the numbers. I'm a bigger picture person... I tend to use that criminology degree and look beyond all reasonable doubt, and look at the evidence... There are so few people on the current roster that have been on the same roster as him... for years and years and years... I signed with WWE when I was 22. I was actually 21 when I signed, but I was on television when I was 22, in 2007... I spent years, I was around the person, I know the person, I know what he's truly like," Drew McIntyre said.

Since both Punk and McIntyre are on the same brand, it's only a matter of time before a match becomes a reality.

Could WWE pull off a surprise and crown Drew McIntyre as the new World Heavyweight Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.