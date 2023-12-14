"I'll drop his a**e" - Drew McIntyre sends warning to returning WWE Superstar

Drew McIntyre is back to his villainous ways on the WWE RAW brand, and he has fired another warning shot at a returning top superstar.

The Scottish Psychopath has made it known that he is no fan of CM Punk. Monday's RAW saw The Second City Saint exclusively sign with the red brand, despite McIntyre advising RAW General Manager Adam Pearce against the idea. McIntyre and Punk later had a brief backstage interaction, and a match between the two veterans is expected.

McIntyre appeared on WWE's The Bump today and continued his jabs at the former AEW World Champion. He was asked how he plans on handling Punk now that they are on RAW together.

"When it comes to Punk, I obviously recognize he is big for business, he is a huge name, he draws a lot of eyeballs and that is very clear when you just look at the numbers. I'm a bigger picture person... I tend to use that criminology degree and look beyond all reasonable doubt, and look at the evidence. ... There are so few people on the current roster that have been on the same roster as him... for years and years and years... I signed with WWE when I was 22. I was actually 21 when I signed, but I was on television when I was 22, in 2007... I spent years, I was around the person, I know the person, I know what he's truly like," he said.

McIntyre continued:

"I'm aware it's cool and [he] does numbers, that's awesome for right now, but I'm going to wait and see right now because I can't control who gets signed and who doesn't get signed. I've got stories, I'm going to keep them to myself and in the future if we cross paths, I ain't the same guy that I was in 2010... I'm a lot bigger, smarter, more experienced, and I'll drop his a*s," he said. [1:00:20 to 1:03:00]

McIntyre is set to face Seth Rollins in the main event of the Day 1 edition of RAW on January 2nd. The WWE World Heavyweight Championship will be on the line.

Drew McIntyre knocks the WWE locker room

While speaking on The Bump today, Drew McIntyre gave some insight into his bad attitude and how it relates to Jey Uso.

Following McIntyre's recent issues with Sami Zayn, the official WWE Instagram account polled fans on whether The Scottish Warrior's anger was justified. The results were that 74% of fans voted yes. McIntyre later took to X to react to the poll results.

"It appears 74% of our fans are smarter than a lot of the boys in the back," he wrote.

Since turning heel in mid-November, McIntyre has three TV singles victories - one over Sami Zayn, and two over Jey Uso. Before the turn, he lost to Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel but will get another shot at the World Heavyweight Championship on January 2nd.

