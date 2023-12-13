Drew McIntyre sends four-word message to CM Punk following WWE RAW

Drew McIntyre has fired a shot at CM Punk following their confrontation on last night's WWE RAW.

Punk exclusively signed with WWE RAW on Monday, then exchanged words with Seth Rollins, and confirmed his Royal Rumble spot. The Second City Saint later approached McIntyre and Adam Pearce. The Scottish Psychopath said he doesn't care about Punk's story or Cody Rhodes' story, only his own. He then left as the RAW GM informed Punk that The Chosen One will challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship on the January 1st RAW.

McIntyre took to X this afternoon to taunt The Straight Edge Superstar, fueling speculation on an upcoming match between the future Hall of Famers.

"See you around, punk," he wrote, along with a clip of the RAW segment.

Expand Tweet

Punk had not responded as of this writing. While the two veterans have teamed up three times since 2009, and worked a handful of battle royals together, they have never wrestled a singles match yet. McIntyre seems like a good choice for Punk's WWE return match on TV.

Drew McIntyre celebrates non-WWE anniversary

While Drew McIntyre portrays one of WWE's toughest wrestlers, whether he's a heel or babyface, he sometimes breaks character on social media to show his softer side.

McIntyre was previously married to wrestler Taryn Terrell as they became engaged in July 2009, and were married from May 2010 - May 2011. However, he met Kaitlyn Frohnapfel at a bar in 2013, and they hit it off. The wrestler then tied the knot with the doctor on December 10th, 2016.

The former TNA World Heavyweight Champion recently took to Instagram to mark his 7th wedding anniversary with Mrs. McIntyre.

"In all the dive bars, in all of Tampa, I’m so happy you walked into the same one as me. Happy 7th anniversary, bab [heart emoji]," he wrote with several photos attached.

McIntyre's WWE contract is reportedly set to expire in early 2024. While he is expected to re-sign with the company, that has not been confirmed, and anything is possible in the world of pro wrestling.

What do you think of a possible CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre feud? Is McIntyre better as a heel or a babyface wrestler? Sound off in the comments section below!

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.