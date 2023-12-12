Reason why Seth Rollins confronting CM Punk didn't close RAW - Reports

CM Punk and Seth Rollins finally came face to face on last night's episode of WWE RAW. However, many questioned why such an epic showdown didn't close the show. A recent report explained why Cody Rhodes and Shinsuke Nakamura closed the show instead.

CM Punk made headlines over two weeks ago when he returned to WWE at Survivor Series. One man who was visibly upset about Punk's return was Seth Rollins. The World Heavyweight Champion has been vocal about his dislike for the former AEW star on multiple occasions.

On this week's episode of WWE RAW, CM Punk finally decided that he would sign with the red brand. While he was celebrating with the WWE Universe, he was confronted by Seth Rollins. The two had an intense back-and-forth, begging many to question why the segment was in the middle of the show. A report from the Wrestling Observer Radio suggests why the faceoff didn't end the show.

“They didn’t put Punk’s decision on last which is interesting because Punk’s decision was the #1 thing. I think that the idea was they knew that even if they put Punk’s decision on last, even though that would hold more viewers better than this match, less viewers would see it. So they put the Punk decision on at 9 o’clock when they think they would get the highest, it’s usually the high point of the show.” (H/T SEScoops.com)

Why does Seth Rollins dislike CM Punk?

The night the Cult Of Personality returned to WWE, the World Heavyweight Champion was furious. Seth Rollins had won his WarGames match against the Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre when CM Punk's music hit the arena. A fan-shot video doing the rounds saw The Visionary flipping off the returning star.

During a recent interview, Rollins spoke about his issues with Punk, talking about instances from the past. He said that Punk had called him a bootlicker when he was being loyal to the WWE. Rollins also stated that he was open to mending fences while working with him.

