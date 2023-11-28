Drew McIntyre losing momentum due to WWE's lackluster booking; according to former writer (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels the company needs to get Drew McIntyre over as a top heel.

The Scottish Warrior showed up on RAW this week and confronted Seth Rollins. He told the champ he deserved another shot at the World Heavyweight Championship. Rollins acknowledged the claim but said that there were others, such as Jey Uso, who deserved a title opportunity more than he did. This irked Drew as he headbutted Rollins and beat him down. However, Jey came out to make the save, and the two stars Superkicked McIntyre out of the ring.

This week on Legion of RAW, Russo suggested that Drew McIntyre should have destroyed Jey and Seth to get some heel heat. He questioned how the 38-year-old star could get over as a heel if he was getting beaten up and thrown out of the stage.

"Where's the heat, man? You're double-kicking McIntyre out of the ring. That's great house show stuff. You gotta get heat on McIntyre." [From 12:05 onwards]

It will be interesting to see how The Scottish Warrior retaliates next week on RAW.

