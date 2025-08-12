  • home icon
  • Drew McIntyre makes bold claim; looking to take Cody Rhodes' place in WWE

Drew McIntyre makes bold claim; looking to take Cody Rhodes' place in WWE

By Robert Lentini
Published Aug 12, 2025 22:54 GMT
McIntyre attacked Rhodes on SmackDown. [Image credits: WWE.com]
Drew McIntyre made a bold claim following his attack on Cody Rhodes this past Friday night on WWE SmackDown. Cody Rhodes defeated John Cena in the main event of SummerSlam to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion.

The American Nightmare and John Cena teamed up to defeat Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul in the main event of this past Friday's edition of WWE SmackDown. Following the match, McIntyre attacked Rhodes and hit him with a Claymore through the announce table.

The Scottish Warrior took to Instagram today to share a video of himself working out. He noted that he was working out to prepare to carry the company again, suggesting that he wanted to take Rhodes' place in the promotion.

"Building the back that will carry this company (again)," he wrote.

You can check out McIntyre's video in the Instagram post below:

McIntyre and Paul defeated Randy Orton and Jelly Roll in a tag team match at SummerSlam. Logan Paul will be squaring off in a singles match against John Cena at Clash in Paris on August 31.

Drew McIntyre reacts to major victory at WWE SummerSlam

SmackDown star Drew McIntyre was elated following his victory at SummerSlam 2025 and pitched an interesting idea for a new faction in the company.

Following his match at the PLE earlier this month, McIntyre took to social media to praise Logan Paul. The veteran noted that the former United States Champion did a great job in their tag team bout, and suggested that he might form a faction with several other influencers. McIntyre hilariously joked that the faction would be like the Ministry of Darkness, but not terrible.

"Logan did a hell of a job tonight. What a stud. I’m thinking of starting a stable with all these social media dons. @druski, @MrBeast, @KSI, @ishowspeedsui. It would be like the Ministry of Darkness….Except in 2025….And not god awful," he wrote.
Drew McIntyre captured the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL, but Damian Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract minutes later to win the title. It will be fascinating to see if the 40-year-old can take the Undisputed WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes in the weeks ahead.

Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.

He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well.

