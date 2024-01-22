Drew McIntyre makes bold claim about two-time WWE Champion regarding a future showdown

It seems Drew McIntyre is heading towards a point where almost every member of the Monday Night RAW roster is slowly turning into an enemy of his.

On the January 8 episode of the flagship show, WWE teased a first-time-ever high-profile program between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk. The seeds were planted during a promo segment in which the Chicago native guaranteed Drew that the latter would be the last man he would eliminate to win the Royal Rumble match.

In a recent interaction with ReviewSTL, the Scottish Warrior admitted CM Punk is a top star in the wrestling business and a favorite among the WWE Universe. However, McIntyre went on to declare that he ''will physically crack'' Punk if the latter steps into the ring with him in the future.

"CM Punk [is the most] controversial guy in wrestling, for sure. [He] has made his return. Seems very positive right now. The crowd are certainly very positive, he's a huge star. I'm going to keep prodding at him, and see if he cracks. Hopefully, if he doesn't, he gets in the ring with me, then I will physically crack him," McIntyre stated. [From 3:20 to 3:40]

Royal Rumble is scheduled to emanate from Tampa Bay, Florida, on January 27, at Tropicana Field. Going into the annual battle royal, CM Punk and Cody Rhodes are two of the favorites, albeit WWE has introduced more possibilities for a wild card win next Saturday night.

Drew McIntyre is looking forward to face his former tag team partner in WWE

Another name the Scotsman brought up during the interaction is The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes. The duo, dubbed "The Dashing Ones'', held the WWE Tag Team Championship for a brief period back in 2010.

"I would hope so," Drew's response to a possible match against Cody Rhodes and CM Punk. "That's two of our top superstars in WWE. Obviously, Cody returned to WWE a couple of years ago. He had a big injury [that] got him out for nine months. But he really rose up the cards as a crowd favorite." [From 3:05 to 3:19]

Meanwhile, this week's RAW will feature a match that has been in the makings for months. Triple H took to X earlier today, addressing the potential main event showdown featuring Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest on Monday, January 22.

