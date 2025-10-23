Drew McIntyre makes bold prediction ahead of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event; sends Cody Rhodes a warning

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre recently sent a warning to Cody Rhodes ahead of their much-anticipated clash at Saturday Night's Main Event on November 1, 2025. The Scottish Warrior also made a huge appearance outside the Stamford-based promotion.On last week's edition of SmackDown, Drew McIntyre was supposed to face Jacob Fatu in the Number One Contender's Match to determine the challenger for Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship. Before the match, Fatu was brutally attacked by a mystery assailant, and the bout got called off.However, a furious Cody Rhodes came out to blame McIntyre for The Samoan Werewolf's attack. He then challenged The Scottish Warrior to a match with his title on the line in the main event of the blue show, which ended in a DQ after The American Nightmare hit his opponent with the belt. Later, their rematch was made official for Saturday Night's Main Event on November 1, 2025.Ahead of SNME, Drew McIntyre recently made a massive appearance outside the company to support the Utah Mammoth against the Colorado Avalanche. Delta Center's official Instagram handle posted a clip featuring McIntyre, in which the latter claimed that he would obliterate Cody Rhodes.The former World Heavyweight Champion also predicted that he would come out of Saturday Night's Main Event as the Undisputed WWE Champion.&quot;What's happening, everybody? WWE superstar Drew McIntyre here tonight at the Utah Mammoths game. I'm fired up, everyone's bringing the energy out here... Drew McIntyre's going to kick Cody Rhodes' a**e next week when I beat him for the WWE Championship. So, tonight Delta Center, [the] Mammoths win. Next week, Friday night 31st of October, SmackDown. Saturday night: Saturday Night's Main Event on the first [of November], Drew McIntyre wins the title. #TUSKSUPCheck out his promo in the Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDrew McIntyre was furious after Cody Rhodes caused a DQ on last week's WWE SmackDownAfter last week's SmackDown, Drew McIntyre took to X/Twitter to upload a video of his workout. He claimed that he wasn't behind the attack on Jacob Fatu.The Scottish Warrior also called out Cody Rhodes for hitting him with the belt and causing a DQ during their title match on the blue show.&quot;I didn't take Jacob [Fatu] out. Our WWE Champion gives me the match, then he causes a DQ and takes away another opportunity, and I'm sure when I talk about it next and right now, people are going to blame me, and why? My first reaction was to torch his bus, make sure his family wasn't on it, but torch his bus, and it's a shame that it got me a red eye,&quot; McIntyre said.It remains to be seen who will come out on top between Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes at Saturday Night's Main Event on November 1.