Drew McIntyre makes bold statement following WWE SummerSlam: "The Gratitude Era is over"

Drew McIntyre joined forces with Logan Paul to take on Randy Orton and Jelly Roll at SummerSlam and emerged victorious, with The Maverick pinning the famous singer to seal the deal for his team.

After the match was over, The Scottish Warrior spoke with WWE backstage reporter Jackie Redmond and sent a bold message to Jelly Roll, telling him that he had no respect for him as a wrestler and that 'the gratitude era was over.'

"[On Jelly Bean] As a wrestler: No, absolutely not. As a singer: Yes, he was great, the singing. He proved he was a lot tougher than I thought he was, than Logan thought he was. (...) So, Jelly Roll, nice try, you failed, reality era, that's what's beginning now, the gratitude era is over, the reality era begins," Drew McIntyre said. [From 31:37 to 32:42]

The question now is what plans WWE Creative has for Drew McIntyre. He could continue his feud with Randy Orton on SmackDown or move to the title picture to go after John Cena or Cody Rhodes, who collide for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Night Two of SummerSlam.

The other path is for him to join forces with Logan Paul again, and this time, they could go after the WWE World Tag Team Titles, with the reigning champions, The Wyatt Sicks, defending their titles in a Six-Pack TLC Match on Sunday.

