  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Drew McIntyre
  • Drew McIntyre makes bold statement following WWE SummerSlam: "The Gratitude Era is over"

Drew McIntyre makes bold statement following WWE SummerSlam: "The Gratitude Era is over"

By Yiannis Bouranis
Published Aug 03, 2025 05:14 GMT
Drew McIntyre at WWE SummerSlam (Photo credit: WWE.com)
Drew McIntyre at WWE SummerSlam (Photo credit: WWE.com)

Drew McIntyre joined forces with Logan Paul to take on Randy Orton and Jelly Roll at SummerSlam and emerged victorious, with The Maverick pinning the famous singer to seal the deal for his team.

Ad

After the match was over, The Scottish Warrior spoke with WWE backstage reporter Jackie Redmond and sent a bold message to Jelly Roll, telling him that he had no respect for him as a wrestler and that 'the gratitude era was over.'

"[On Jelly Bean] As a wrestler: No, absolutely not. As a singer: Yes, he was great, the singing. He proved he was a lot tougher than I thought he was, than Logan thought he was. (...) So, Jelly Roll, nice try, you failed, reality era, that's what's beginning now, the gratitude era is over, the reality era begins," Drew McIntyre said. [From 31:37 to 32:42]
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
youtube-cover
Ad

What happens when wrestlers get too selfish? - Watch Here!

The question now is what plans WWE Creative has for Drew McIntyre. He could continue his feud with Randy Orton on SmackDown or move to the title picture to go after John Cena or Cody Rhodes, who collide for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Night Two of SummerSlam.

The other path is for him to join forces with Logan Paul again, and this time, they could go after the WWE World Tag Team Titles, with the reigning champions, The Wyatt Sicks, defending their titles in a Six-Pack TLC Match on Sunday.

Ad

While using the quotes from this article, please credit WWE and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

About the author
Yiannis Bouranis

Yiannis Bouranis

Yiannis Bouranis is a WWE Feature Writer at Sportskeeda.com. Yiannis is a 32-year-old sports journalist, with a Master's degree in Sports Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University and has covered a variety of sports, including basketball, football, wrestling and motorsports, as an editor and feature writer.

Know More

Why did so many fans hate the Hulkster? Check now!

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications