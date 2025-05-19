Drew McIntyre mocks Damian Priest with viral meme

WWE officials are giving one more shot to Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest. The SmackDown heavyweights have gone at it for more than one year now, and the beef is just as hot as it was in the beginning. With one of their biggest matches on the horizon, McIntyre just borrowed from a wildly popular show to insult Priest.
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 39 will feature McIntyre vs. Priest in a Steel Cage. The two have had nearly 20 multi-man bouts. McIntyre won the first singles match on RAW in January 2024. Priest then cashed in on McIntyre after the latter beat Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship to open WrestleMania XL Sunday, amid unseen ringside controversy with his wife. Priest retained in their third one-on-one at Clash at the Castle in Drew's hometown in June. McIntyre's Street Fight win at WrestleMania 41 was their last singles match.
The Scottish Psychopath has likened his rivalry with The Archer of Infamy to a reoccurring situation on popular animated sitcom The Simpsons. The meme shows Moe Szyslak, owner/bartender of Moe's Tavern, tossing Barney Gumble out to the street. Moe dusts his hands, only for the town drunk to sneak back into the bar behind his back. McIntyre swapped Moe's face with his own and Barney's face with Priest's, then sarcastically included a line on how this has been life since 2024.
"Life since April 2024," Drew McIntyre wrote with the graphic below.
What was Sabu really like? More info HERE.
Priest did not appear live on this week's SmackDown, while McIntyre did. It now appears roles will be reversed for next Friday's go-home episode. Priest is the only one advertised to appear at SmackDown as of now, indicating we may get some sort of pre-tape from Drew next week. A live appearance by Priest is still possible.
WWE SNME lineup with Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest
Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre will once again meet at Saturday Night's Main Event 39 from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, FL, on May 24. Below is the updated lineup:
- CM Punk and Sami Zayn vs. Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker
- World Heavyweight Championship: Jey Uso (c) vs. Logan Paul
- Non-Title: Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena vs. R-Truth
- Steel Cage: Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre
SNME XXXIX will air live on NBC at 8pm ET, while streaming on Peacock at the same time. Doors open 60-90 minutes before showtime, and local promotional material stresses that the event start time is 7:30pm, likely for dark matches.