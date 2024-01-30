Drew McIntyre mocks injured WWE star following a brutal attack on Monday Night RAW

Drew McIntyre's heel turn came as a pleasant surprise to the WWE Universe, as many wanted it for a long time. Recently, The Scottish Warrior mocked an injured star after a brutal attack on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW.

Last year, Drew McIntyre turned heel after he failed to defeat Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Over the past few months, the Scottish Warrior went up against several popular faces on the red brand.

On the recent edition of Monday Night RAW, McIntyre viciously attacked CM Punk, who came out with a piece of heartbreaking news following WWE Royal Rumble 2024. Today, he went on to mock the injured star on X (Twitter).

CM Punk will miss WrestleMania 40, and the dream match between Punk and Seth Rollins is currently off the card. It will be interesting to see what's next for Drew McIntyre on Monday Night RAW.

Drew McIntyre will be the focal point on WWE RAW, according to Konnan

Drew McIntyre finally decided to turn heel after he failed to make an impact as a babyface on either brand after the Pandemic Era. The heel turn was a slow burn, but fans are liking the new and vicious side of the former WWE Champion.

Speaking on Keepin It 100, Konnan believes that the management has plans for The Scottish Warrior on Monday Night RAW and that he will be the focal point on the red brand heading into WrestleMania 40.

"They're going to do stuff with him [Drew McIntyre] I think he's very interesting. I did think that he looks super lame, corny, Mayor McCheese JoJo coming down with the sword named Angela. I know it's after his mom, but still... Just ditch the sword. I don't see nothing wrong with him wearing the kilt, he's a Scotsman. I think they're doing really interesting TV with him right now. So yeah, I do think he will be the focus in months to come."

After the recent angle on Monday Night RAW, it's safe to say that McIntyre will play a major role in the brand in the coming weeks.

