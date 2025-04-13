Drew McIntyre mocks major WWE star following SmackDown reaction

Drew McIntyre mocked a major WWE Superstar on social media today. The 39-year-old unleashed a brutal attack this past Friday night on SmackDown.

The Scottish Warrior is in a personal rivalry with Damian Priest on the blue brand, and the two stars will be squaring off in a singles match at WWE WrestleMania 41. Priest slammed McIntyre on top of a car last month, but the veteran got his revenge this past Friday night on SmackDown.

The rivals were scheduled for a face-to-face this past Friday night, but McIntyre attacked Priest from behind. The Archer of Infamy attempted to battle back, but McIntyre dropped him with a Future Shock DDT on top of the steel steps. Priest had a strange yet funny look on his face after being hit with the move, and McIntyre took to social media today to mock the Archer of Infamy.

"Everyone's a gangster until a real gangster walks in the room," wrote Drew McIntyre.

Damian Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania XL last year to become World Heavyweight Champion. Gunther captured the title from Priest at SummerSlam 2024 and will be defending it against Jey Uso at WWE WrestleMania 41.

Former WWE writer reacts to the segment between Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre

Wrestling legend and former head writer for the Stamford-based promotionVince Russo recently shared his thoughts on the segment between Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest on the blue brand.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown earlier this month, Russo complimented Drew McIntyre for wearing an eye patch following Priest's attack in the parking lot last month. He added that McIntyre was great at promos, and Priest just needed to be a little more creative:

"It was good. And then we had the Damian Priest one later on in the show. I like Drew with the eye patch, to be honest with you. Listen, man, Drew, Drew cuts a great promo. Damien Priest cuts a good promo, too. He just needs to be a little bit more creative. He says a lot of basic things. He. He just needs help, you know, with the verbiage. But I thought promos from both guys were pretty decent tonight." [14:04 onwards]

You can check out the video below for his comments:

The rivalry between the two stars has gotten very intense over the past few weeks on WWE television. It will be fascinating to see who emerges victorious at WrestleMania 41 next weekend.

