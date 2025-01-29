Drew McIntyre mocks OG Bloodline member by questioning his association with the group 

Drew McIntyre's beef with Sami Zayn is not over yet, even after defeating him on WWE RAW. He took to social media to question the latter's association with The Bloodline.

The Scottish Warrior defeated The Master Strategist for the 11th time on the red brand this past Monday night. The two stars have had issues with each other for a while now. It was revealed during the show that Roman Reigns was the cover star for the WWE 2K25 video game. The New and the OG Bloodline are featured on the cover of The Bloodline Edition of the game.

When a fan on X jokingly asked what Sami Zayn was doing on the cover since he had no ties with the family, Drew McIntyre responded with the 'Polar Bear in Texas' meme, questioning Sami's association with the group.

"What da hell is a Polar bear doin in Arlington Texas," the meme reads.

You can check out the post below:

Vince Russo thinks the Drew McIntyre and Paul Heyman segment fell flat

This week, The Wiseman revealed the cover of WWE 2K25 on RAW. The Scottish Warrior confronted him and told him to send a message to CM Punk.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said the promo fell flat and expected Roman Reigns to come out.

"The Heyman-Drew thing, I understand they are promoting the game, but when Drew came out, that was absolutely flat. I thought Reigns was gonna come out; I really did, because I am [sic], like, 'How are they gonna get out of this segment?' And they got out of it flat. That’s how they got out of it," he said.

Drew McIntyre will be in the Men's Royal Rumble match this weekend, and so will CM Punk, Roman Reigns, John Cena, and many other stars.

