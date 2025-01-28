Drew McIntyre's war of words with Paul Heyman on WWE RAW labeled "absolutely flat" by veteran (Exclusive)

Paul Heyman and Drew McIntyre were involved in a promo battle on WWE RAW ahead of the 2025 Royal Rumble. However, the segment did not sit well with wrestling veteran Vince Russo, who labeled it "absolutely flat!"

Drew McIntyre has been going after the OG Bloodline members in the last few weeks. The Scottish Warrior also has his eyes set on Roman Reigns, as the two men will enter the 30-man Royal Rumble Match on February 1. Drew came face-to-face with Paul Heyman on last night's WWE RAW, where he warned The Wiseman about his plans at the upcoming premium live event.

Speaking about the segment on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that he did not like the interaction between the two.

"The Heyman-Drew thing, I understand they are promoting the game, but when Drew came out, that was absolutely flat. I thought Reigns was gonna come out; I really did, because I am [sic], like, 'How are they gonna get out of this segment?' And they got out of it flat. That’s how they got out of it," he said. [From 1:04:17 onwards]

Drew McIntyre faced Sami Zayn in a singles match after his war of words with Paul Heyman. The former WWE Champion defeated the OG Bloodline member to gain momentum ahead of the Royal Rumble.

