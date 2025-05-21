Drew McIntyre mocks Tottenham; SmackDown star reacts

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre mocked Tottenham Hotspur after they won the Europa League, and a popular SmackDown star reacted to his message. Tottenham defeated Manchester United in the Europa League Final today.

The Scottish Warrior took to social media to react to Tottenham's victory and referenced a post he made several months ago. WWE created replica belts for several football clubs in March, and McIntyre reacted to the post by claiming that it was the only title Tottenham had seen in years.

Drew McIntyre congratulated Tottenham on the victory and hilariously claimed that the club ruined his tweet from several months ago.

"You won Spurs. Enjoy the Europa League I hope it makes you very happy. Dear Lord, what a sad little life Ange. You ruined my tweet completely so you could have a trophy. Now take your trophy and get out of my mentions," he wrote.

Tottenham fan Nathan Frazer reacted to McIntyre's comment, and you can check out his humorous reply in the post below.

"Excuse me whilst I take my trophy and get out of your mentions," he wrote.

Drew McIntyre defeated Damian Priest in a Sin City Street Fight at WWE WrestleMania 41. The two stars will be battling once again in a Steel Cage match at Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend.

WWE legend believes Damian Priest will defeat Drew McIntyre at SNME

Wrestling veteran JBL recently picked Damian Priest to defeat Drew McIntyre in the Steel Cage match at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Speaking on the Something to Wrestle With podcast, JBL picked The Archer of Infamy to win the Steel Cage match this weekend. The legend noted that a victory for Priest would balance things out, as McIntyre defeated the former World Heavyweight Champion at WWE WrestleMania 41.

"Give me Damian Priest," JBL said. "I think they'll balance it out. The old booking is you kinda figure out a way to keep both guys [strong] because they love both guys. I know they're trying to keep both guys strong. I don't know that because I don't have any inside knowledge on this, but I've been in the business for a long time. You got two guys you wanna keep even. It just seems like they're gonna do something to keep it even." [2:07:12 – 2:07:35]

You can check out JBL's comments in the video below:

Jacob Fatu defeated Damian Priest, Drew McIntyre, and LA Knight at WWE Backlash earlier this month to retain the United States Championship.

