Drew McIntyre reveals the secret ingredient all WWE Superstars want

Drew McIntyre believes that every superstar desires to have both strength and agility at the same time.

The former WWE Champion is one of the most well-built athletes in WWE. Despite having a tall structure, McIntyre is highly athletic and agile. Some of his moves require precision to execute properly without getting injured.

The Scottish Warrior spoke to Men's Health and explained the importance of keeping fit in a highly athletic sport like wrestling. He also emphasized the value of stretching.

“Whether you’re a larger or smaller Superstar, the thing we all have in common is we want to be explosive. It’s a highly athletic contest and you want to avoid injury. You’ve got to keep up, so you have to keep your body in shape. My workouts are designed for strength and explosiveness, along with a lot of stretching. Stretching is a big part of keeping in shape for me”. (H/T - MensHealth)

In the interview, McIntyre also revealed his top five exercises to keep himself in shape. At the top of the list comes barbell deadlifts. These are followed by barbell bench presses, bicep curls and belt squats. Last but not least, the 36-year-old loves doing shoulder presses.

Drew McIntyre adopted the Cena approach to come back from injury faster

The former Intercontinental Champion stated that John Cena's approach to rehab had helped him recover faster from an injury.

Drew McIntyre was brutally attacked with a lighting rig by Madcap Moss and Happy Corbin at WWE Day 1. Speaking on Sports Guys Talk Wrestling, he said that he took the doctors by surprise by making such a quick recovery.

"They dropped a lighting rig on my head and I came back three and a half weeks later,'' said McIntyre. ''I think everybody, including the doctor, was surprised at how soon I was able to comeback. They told me, 'You're not making the Rumble. WrestleMania is possible, but let's say it's unlikely right now.' 'Okay Doc, no problem. I went straight to rehab and I've always had the John Cena approach to rehab with every injury.'' (H/T - Fightful)

McIntyre defeated Happy Corbin at WrestleMania 38. His next opponent is Sami Zayn, who he will be facing on the next episode of SmackDown.

