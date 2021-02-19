Drew McIntyre posts unseen photo of himself and Sheamus ahead of Elimination Chamber

Drew McIntyre has taken to social media to post an old photo of himself and Sheamus, ahead of the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view this Sunday.

The WWE Champion has shared the image on Twitter and Instagram, which has since been reshared by WWE's official social media accounts. The photo, which hasn't been seen by the WWE Universe until now, shows the pair during their earlier years, facing off over a championship belt.

You can take a look at the classic image on Drew McIntyre's official Instagram account below:

The champion offered no synopsis or context for the image and is likely playing mind games with his Elimination Chamber opponent and former best friend.

However, it was likely captured during Drew McIntyre's and Sheamus' early years in the pro wrestling business, either while the pair were still in training or wrestling together on the independent circuit.

Sheamus will enter the Elimination Chamber match last on Sunday

"I'm going to go in the Chamber this Sunday, I'm gonna win the #WWEChampionship and I'm gonna make @DMcIntyreWWE come after ME!"@WWESheamus has alllllll the momentum heading into #WWEChamber. #RAWTalk pic.twitter.com/b36CGlNJ1g — WWE (@WWE) February 16, 2021

Since turning on his former best friend Drew McIntyre, Sheamus has been gunning for a shot at the Scot's WWE Championship at every turn. McIntyre would go on record and offer Sheamus a title shot, shortly after the Irishman's initial attack on him.

However, Sheamus will now enter the Elimination Chamber match this Sunday, as opposed to facing the champion one on one. But he could still be in a very encouraging position to walk away with the title. The Celtic Warrior was able to secure the final entry into the match, making him fresher than all other opponents in the Chamber, after he emerged victorious in the Gauntlet Match on Monday Night RAW.

Sheamus voiced his outrage over having to enter the Elimination Chamber on the latest episode of RAW Talk:

"We were supposed to have a one on one match. We were supposed to go out there and tear it down. And what happens? They change it... Why? You saying I'm not a draw?"

"I'm going to go in the Elimination Chamber match on Sunday, I'm going to win the WWE Championship and I'm going to make Drew McIntyre come after me. I will Brogue Kick his head off week after week until they give us the match that we want."

They may have faced each other countless times in their early careers, but a WWE Championship match between the two men feels inevitable.