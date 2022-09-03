'He's killing it right now' - Drew McIntyre praises WWE Superstar Damian Priest (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre may not want to become a part of The Judgment Day, but he's a big fan of the eerie faction's members Damian Priest and Finn Balor.

In a previous interview, Priest suggested that he'd have liked McIntyre to be a part of his dominant heel stable. McIntyre said he loves the lone wolf act but expressed his admiration for what the collective has done on WWE RAW. He also highlighted just how much he loves Damian Priest as a performer and a friend:

"Priest is somebody (...) you know he's a friend of mine. I have great respect for him. I am very happy to see he's been successful even if it is through some nefarious ways. He's killing it right now and I'm glad to see him get such an opportunity." (4.16 - 4.31)

He is just as big on Finn Balor, who, much like McIntyre, traveled all the way to the United States to become a top-tier WWE Superstar. The Scotsman had this to say about the Judgment Day member:

"Finn as well. I think he's really found his groove right now. We all know how good he is." (4.32 -4.37)

In the same interview, the number one contender for the Undisputed Heavyweight Universal Championship that Roman Reigns now holds also praised Rhea Ripley. He dubbed The Eradicator one of the pillars of the women's division.

Catch the entire interview below:

Drew McIntyre goes into the biggest match of his life against Roman Reigns with the biggest prize in pro wrestling on the line.

Who will come out on top? You tell us in the comments section below.

