Drew McIntyre predicts massacre in WWE ahead of SmackDown

WWE SmackDown hits the air in less than an hour with the go-home build to Saturday Night's Main Event 39. Tension between superstars picked up coming out of WrestleMania 41 season, and things are close to boiling point over this weekend. Ahead of SmackDown, Drew McIntyre weighed in with a worrying prediction.
The Scottish Psychopath will continue his lengthy rivalry with Damian Priest at SNME XXXIX. McIntyre tied their televised series of singles matches at WrestleMania 41 by winning the Sin City Street Fight. They will now lock up inside a Steel Cage at SNME in Tampa, which McIntyre calls his second hometown, as he moved there from Scotland at age 21. The former TNA World Heavyweight Champion revealed a concerning health update earlier today after working hurt in recent months.
McIntyre spoke to The Orlando Sentinel and proudly declared how Tampa helped make him the man he is today. He recalled linking up with a much younger Sheamus to make hundreds of trips to MacDinton's, the same Irish pub where he met his wife. The 39-year-old WWE veteran warned that the SNME Steel Cage Match will look like some of the Tampa bar fights from his younger years, in short, a massacre.
"I had some fun bar fights in Tampa in my 20s. [Saturday] is going to resemble one of those bar fights. It’s going to be a freaking massacre," Drew McIntyre said.
Priest is advertised for tonight's loaded, live WWE SmackDown go-home episode. While McIntyre is not advertised, he is rumored to deliver a pre-recorded promo as The Archer of Infamy did last week.