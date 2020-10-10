Drew McIntyre reacts to becoming the overall No.1 pick at the WWE Draft 2020

WWE Draft 2020 is officially here to change the landscape of both Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown. Night One of the Draft is well and truly underway on SmackDown with WWE's Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon hosting the event. The overall No.1 pick this year was the WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre, who was picked up by Monday Night RAW.

Reacting to the same, Drew McIntyre has now sent out the following Tweet, stating that he is not leaving RAW.

I'M NOT FREAKIN' LEAVING!!!! Number one baby! #WWERaw

Drew McIntyre in WWE recently

The year 2020 has been one of the best in Drew McIntyre's WWE career so far. After winning the men's Royal Rumble match earlier this year, Drew McIntyre challenged and defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 to win the WWE Championship for the first time in his career.

The WWE Champion has since defended his title against the likes of Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Dolph Ziggler, Randy Orton and others. Currently, he has been in a long heated rivalry with Randy Orton, which started before SummerSlam.

While Drew McIntyre has picked up two victories over Orton on PPVs, the two are set to clash later this month at Hell in a Cell 2020 for the WWE Championship. After becoming the No. 1 Draft pick of this year, Drew McIntyre is looking set to continue being the top babyface of Monday Night RAW.

