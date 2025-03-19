Drew McIntyre reacts after Jimmy Uso's new tag team partner gets teased 

Drew McIntyre has shared his reaction to a popular WWE star teasing becoming Jimmy Uso's new tag team partner on SmackDown. A few days ago, former Judgment Day member and McIntyre's current rival, Damian Priest, posted a photo with Big Jim on X, seemingly hinting at becoming his newest tag team partner.

The Scottish Warrior is in the midst of a feud with The Archer of Infamy, and the bitter rivals will likely have a match at WrestleMania 41. McIntyre recently had a mini-feud with Jimmy Uso, too, with both performers winning a match each.

Naturally, the former WWE Champion couldn't keep himself away from reacting to Priest's post. Drew McIntyre posted a hilarious GIF from the latest episode of HBO's popular The White Lotus series.

Sam Roberts on a potential match between Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 41

In a recent episode of his Notsam Wrestling podcast, the RAW Talk host spoke about how McIntyre's feud with Priest had been in the making for months. Sam Roberts explained that even though The Scottish Psychopath was feuding with CM Punk for the better part of 2024, tensions were simmering between him and The Punisher.

Roberts added that their story went back to WrestleMania 40 when Priest cashed in his MITB contract on McIntyre to win the World Heavyweight Title.

Notably, Drew became Mr. MITB at the namesake PLE later that year and cashed in his contract during the World Heavyweight Title match between then-champion Priest and Seth Rollins on the same night. However, The Punisher eventually pinned him, thanks to Punk's interference.

"It all matters because Drew McIntyre, kind of, pointed out to us what maybe some of us, myself included, had forgotten. The whole time, what was in front of our face, was McIntyre and CM Punk's rivalry. That was also what was in front of McIntyre's face. But happening around us, the whole time, going back to a year ago, was Damian Priest benefitting from every single time that CM Punk sc****d Drew McIntyre," he said.

It remains to be seen if a match between McIntyre and Priest gets confirmed for WrestleMania 41 this Friday.

