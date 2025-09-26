Drew McIntyre reacts to major announcement ahead of WWE SmackDown

Drew McIntyre reacted to a major announcement ahead of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. Tonight's show will be the first episode of WWE SmackDown following Wrestlepalooza 2025 and will air live from the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida.It was reported today by Deadline that McIntyre has been cast in the upcoming Highlander film alongside Henry Cavill. McIntyre will play Cavill's brother in the film and took to social media today to react to the news.The former World Heavyweight Champion shared a clip from The Simpsons, claiming that it was the role he was born to play, and you can check out his message in the post below.Drew McIntyre challenged Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship in the main event of Wrestlepalooza this past Saturday night. McIntyre tried to hit Rhodes with a Claymore outside the ring during the match, but it did not go as planned.The American Nightmare got out of the way, and The Scottish Warrior bashed his knee off the announce table. Later in the match, McIntyre went for another Claymore, but his knee gave out. Rhodes capitalized and connected with the Cross Rhodes for the pinfall victory to retain the title. The 40-year-old expressed his frustration online following his loss to Rhodes at Wrestlepalooza.Former WWE writer reacts to Drew McIntyre's loss at WrestlepaloozaWrestling veteran Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Cody Rhodes defeating Drew McIntyre at Wrestlepalooza to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo questioned why the company had Rhodes win the match clean at Wrestlepalooza. He noted that the loss also did nothing for McIntyre's character.&quot;I'm looking at this Wrestlepalooza and I'm like, 'Okay, Cena gets destroyed by Brock. Great for Brock, what did that do for Cena?' Then we get to the main, Cody over Drew. Great for Cody, what does that do [for Drew]? Just this obsession with clean finishes in fake wrestling matches. This is why, bro, nobody's over. How many times are you going to beat Drew McIntyre until he means absolutely nothing, bro?&quot; Russo said.Stevie Wilson @thesteviewilsonLINKDrew McIntyre in the Highlander remake! That's pretty sweet.It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for McIntyre following his loss to Cody Rhodes at Wrestlepalooza.