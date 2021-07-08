Drew McIntyre reacts to "Jinder-Taker"; speaks on facing his former ally

Former WWE champion Drew McIntyre appeared on the latest episode of WWE's The Bump. It was his 11th appearance, tying with Drake Maverick for the most appearances on the show.

He spoke about former WWE champion Jinder Mahal stealing his family sword on RAW last week.

"It was nice to see Jinder-taker on the show with his bike. It was good to get in the ring with him and finally someone who wasn't just running his mouth about Drew and withdrew his opportunities, not willing to fight me. Jinder was willing to get in the ring with me. Obviously, in the end, I was going to take him down, he pulled some shenanigans with his guys, stole my sword. Maybe it just gives me a good reason to beat his arse next week," Drew McIntyre said.

The Scottish Warrior and The Modern Day Maharaja have shared a great friendship since their time together as part of 3MB (3 Man Band) along with former WWE superstar Heath Slater.

Drew and Jinder had a similar journey to the top. They were released on the same day and worked hard to get into better shape before returning to the WWE and winning the WWE Championship. Drew even credited Jinder for laying down the "blueprint" to help him win the WWE title.

What's next for Drew McIntyre?

Drew McIntyre recently won a triple threat match between himself, AJ Styles and Riddle to earn the final RAW spot in the Money in the Bank ladder match. This comes after his failed attempt to reclaim his WWE title from Lashley.

Drew McIntyre was WWE Champion for most of the pandemic era in WWE, having a combined total of close to 300 days split across two title reigns. His next goal is to win the Money in the Bank ladder match and reclaim his lost championship. McIntyre is hoping to benefit from his previous experiences in the match.

Do you think Drew McIntyre will win the Money in the Bank ladder match? What are your thoughts on the Drew-Jinder feud? Do you think there's a possibility of Heath achieving the same feat as his 3MB teammates? Let us know by commenting below.

Please credit WWE's The Bump and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Are you on Twitter? Follow skwrestling to stay updated with anything and everything WWE

Edited by Jack Cunningham