Drew McIntyre responds to Randy Orton destroying WWE legends on RAW

During the latest edition of WWE RAW, Randy Orton disguised himself as a janitor and managed to attack The Big Show, Christian, Ric Flair and Shawn Michaels at the end of the episode.

Drew McIntyre recently revealed his thoughts on Orton's heinous actions from this week's Monday Night RAW.

This was one of the coolest moments of my career. Nothing over the top, 100% real & an opportunity to recognize those who helped me become the Champion I am today....and now it’s tainted.



Randy, you’re going to find out the hard way why I was known as the Scottish Psychopath pic.twitter.com/SWpluQexYx — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) September 30, 2020

As expected, the current WWE Champion didn't have nice words to say to The Viper after what he did to the aforementioned legends as a result of their heated feud.

McIntyre was thankful for the advice and support from Big Show, HBK, Christian, and Ric Flair, as all five personalities kicked off RAW in the ring together.

Interestingly, the WWE Universe was mixed on Orton's actions at the end of this episode. Some fans thought it was too silly, while others appreciated the entertainment value it brought to the table. Either way, the image of Orton sporting night-vision goggles became an internet meme after the show was over.

The creative team certainly took a different approach in terms of setting up the premise of McIntyre and Orton's future rematch in WWE.

Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton will most likely happen at WWE Hell in a Cell

There are several promising feuds that could take place inside Hell in a Cell at RAW and SmackDown's upcoming pay-per-view. Even though there hasn't been an official announcement yet, it seems like Drew McIntyre's WWE title defense at the event will be a rematch against Randy Orton.

Recently, both men wrestled for the WWE title in an Ambulance Match at Clash of Champions, where the aforementioned legends assisted McIntyre in putting down The Viper. Even before that, McIntyre had successfully pinned The Apex Predator at SummerSlam.

So, if their rematch at Hell in a Cell gets confirmed sooner than later, it might be Orton's last shot at the WWE title for the time being. The WWE Draft is also coming up, and Orton is a likely candidate to be drafted to SmackDown as a top pick.