Drew McIntyre reveals that he had response to CM Punk’s comment about Vince McMahon on WWE RAW

Drew McIntyre and CM Punk had a heated WWE rivalry last year. The tension between them has been the subject of backstage rumors and the source of in-ring bloodshed. During their feud, there were multiple indirect mentions of Vince McMahon in promos.

The Scottish Psychopath and The Second City Saint had a tense Road to WrestleMania XL, despite Punk not competing at the event due to injury. McIntyre interrupted the hometown star on the March 25, 2024, edition of RAW in Chicago and taunted him for missing his first 'Mania back. After Drew bragged that he's always been The Chosen One, The Second City Saint tried to lure him in by asking who gave him that name and what "paragon of good virtue" chose him.

Mr. McMahon was the answer to Punk's question. However, due to his controversial allegations, the company has avoided mentioning the former WWE Chairman's name. McIntyre was at a rare loss of words but heard fans gasp at the reference to McMahon, who saw a young Drew McIntyre as a future World Champion and The Chosen One in 2009.

Speaking to Inside The Ropes, the Scotsman revealed how he had his own comeback in mind that night, despite the Vince rule, but chose to remain professional. The former World Heavyweight Champion then disclosed what he wanted to say back to Punk.

"What’s going through my mind is, 'The same person that fired you on your wedding day.' But I’m a professional. I think by that point, people started seeing what I was capable of on the microphone like it was a new thing. If you watched my stuff outside of WWE, you know when I’m comfortable and the reins are taken off me. I don’t care who it is, I can go toe-to-toe with anyone. Even Punk," Drew McIntyre said. [H/T: Inside The Ropes]

McIntyre won their first-ever singles bout at SummerSlam last year with special referee Seth Rollins. Punk won a Strap Match three weeks later at Bash In Berlin, and then he won the rubber match six weeks later inside Hell in a Cell at Bad Blood.

Drew McIntyre recalls viral CM Punk WWE RAW segment

The March 25, 2024, WWE RAW segment in Chicago saw hometown hero CM Punk blast Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, The Rock, and others.

McIntyre recently recalled his first Punk promo segment to Inside The Ropes, in which they both realized they were not the same as they had been years before. The Scottish Warrior noted that he and Punk were both ready that night, so they went back and forth.

"This is not something that’s written on a piece of paper like you say this and I’ll say that. This is just two guys going for it, two guys that have got some banter, and two guys that genuinely don’t like each other in a place as hot as Chicago where Punk’s from. Then that one line, once we’d finally go back and forth so much, it was a choice for me to make. Do I go back and then we see where we end up? Or do I bite my tongue and say 'OK, this round belongs to you.' I’ll be a professional. I’ll do it for the company as well as the de facto babyface, even though I’m really the real babyface of the situation. So I let him have it. For the company, not for him," Drew McIntyre said. [H/T: Inside The Ropes]

Punk and McIntyre will get to lock up again at WWE Elimination Chamber on Saturday. Punk is entering the Chamber for the fifth time, while Drew will work his fourth Men's Chamber.

