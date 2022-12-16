Drew McIntyre’s WWE return date has potentially been revealed

Drew McIntyre has been off television in recent weeks, but the former WWE Champion's return date has been revealed. The Scottish Warrior will return to action at a Live Event.

Along with The Brawling Brutes and Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre competed in the Men's WarGames match at Survivor Series vs. The Bloodline. The former WWE Champion was scheduled to compete with his longtime friend and rival Sheamus in a WWE Tag Team Championship match against The Usos; however, he was unable to do so because of a medical disqualification.

PWInsider reports that on December 15, 2022 at a Live Event in Madison Square Garden, The Scottish Warrior will make his return in an eight-man tag team match. He is scheduled to team with Kevin Owens, Braun Strowman and Sheamus against The Bloodline: Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Sami Zayn, and Solo Sikoa.

Kofi Kingston, Santos Escobar, Ricochet, and Gunther will compete in an exciting five-way ladder match for the Intercontinental Championship at the event. On the same night, Bray Wyatt, Liv Morgan, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, and Hit Row are all scheduled to appear.

Drew McIntyre becomes an 'Honorary Brute' for The Brawling Brutes

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus have been friends for a long time, but the two have had their share of fights as well, giving banger after banger with the involvement of The Brawling Brutes members in the equation. But when it came to a common enemy in The Bloodline, the two-time WWE Champion joined forces with The Brawling Brutes and went to war.

Before the Survivor Series WarGames bout, Sheamus mocked The Bloodline's own Honorary Uce Sami Zayn by referring to Drew McIntyre as an "Honorary Brute." Additionally, Sheamus mentioned that The Scottish Warrior was feeling a little "Brutey", and McIntyre couldn't contain his amusement at the phrase.

When Sheamus and McIntyre pinned the Undisputed Tag Team Champions, they not only won the WarGames advantage but also guaranteed a Tag Team Championship match in the future. They were going to compete for the titles on an episode of SmackDown a few weeks ago, but Butch was brought in to replace The Scottish Warrior due to his medical ineligibility. Sheamus and Butch were unable to defeat 'The Ones'.

It will be fascinating to see The Scottish Warrior in the ring once again and who he faces next. Which opponent would you like to see Drew McIntyre take on when he returns? Let us know in the comments.

