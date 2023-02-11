Drew McIntyre says he's very excited to play as himself in WWE 2K23

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is excited about the release of the WWE 2K23 video game and even more excited to play as himself.

This year's 2K release has teased a ton of new features, like the addition of the WarGames match and an expanded MyCareer mode. Over the last few weeks, a ton of top superstars have been revealed as playable characters, which includes WWE Hall of Famers Brie & Nikki Bella. The former multi-time champions were announced a couple of days ago.

The latest crop of stars to be announced as playable characters include former two-time WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior took to Twitter to celebrate his inclusion, then joked that he will be playing with himself, but in the game.

"I love playing with myself… on this game."

Check out the tweet below:

Drew McIntyre is rumored for a huge matchup at WrestleMania 39

The Scottish Warrior may be excited to play WWE 2K23, but his focus will be entirely on WrestleMania 39.

Rumors have since circulated that Drew McIntyre could be on a collision course with Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at the Showcase of the Immortals, a match that could potentially include Sheamus.

The former WWE Champion did have a decent run in the Royal Rumble match a few weeks ago but would eventually get tossed by Gunther. This perfectly sets up his potential showdown with The Ring General in a singles contest at some point.

The Celtic Warrior and McIntyre have been teaming up together on weekly television over the last couple of months. The duo have been dubbed 'The Banger Bros.' The former world champions have also been involved in a feud against The Viking Raiders.

It remains to be seen what is in store for the duo at The Show of Shows.

Who would you like to see challenge Gunther at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes