Drew McIntyre seemingly teases recruiting top champion to The Judgment Day with a cryptic message

Drew McIntyre has teased the possibility of recruiting a top champion into The Judgment Day. The champion in question is the man who recently defeated McIntyre, Seth Rollins.

On last week's Monday Night RAW, McIntyre turned heel after attacking Jey Uso during the main event. His interference meant that Jey and Cody Rhodes failed to regain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships from Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

Taking to Twitter/X, McIntyre posted a photo of him shaking hands with Rollins. The former WWE Champion seemingly teased the idea of recruiting Seth to The Judgment Day.

Check out McIntyre's cryptic tweet:

Bully Ray had an interesting take on Drew McIntyre's heel turn

Bully Ray was impressed by Drew McIntyre's interaction with Rhea Ripley from last week's Monday Night RAW.

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio, Ray mentioned that McIntyre and Ripley looked like a power couple during the closing stages of RAW. He said:

"I've got to tell you, last night seeing Rhea standing next to Drew –- I was like, 'Woah, that looks like a power couple if I've ever seen them.' I want to see the follow-up on Drew, because remember my take on Drew is that it's not about his physicality, it's not about his look -– Drew does everything extremely well. Drew's look to me is so amazing, he just has it all ... But it's about when he talks. Let's see what he has to say next week."

McIntyre will address the WWE Universe on this week's Monday Night RAW. It remains to be seen if he will officially join The Judgment Day as part of the upcoming WarGames Match at Survivor Series and become the fifth member of the team.

