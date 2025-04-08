Drew McIntyre sends a message after getting his eye checked

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre shared a post during RAW, revealing that he recently got his eye checked. The Scottish Warrior got glass in his eye during his backstage fight with Damian Priest.

Ad

A few days back, McIntyre and Priest engaged in a brawl on SmackDown. It ended with Priest hitting a Chokeslam on McIntyre on a car. McIntyre later revealed that he got some glass in his eyes during the brawl. The same was confirmed by PWInsider shortly after.

Drew McIntyre recently visited an eye specialist to get himself checked and shared a picture on his official X handle. He also captioned the piece saying it was a small step in the right direction.

Ad

Trending

"Small steps in the right direction."

Check out the post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Drew McIntyre looks back at feud with Brock Lesnar

McIntyre defeated The Beast Incarnate in the main event of WrestleMania 36 to become the WWE Champion. He recently appeared on the Wafflin' podcast and opened up about wrestling Lesnar:

"No, but that’s the thing. You tell yourself that, but sometimes with certain guys, you think, 'Oh....,' like when I wrestled Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship, he’s looks like you’ve taken a gorilla and shaved it. Also, 'Hey, this guy, if he chooses to, can murder basically everyone on the planet, except three people.' Like I’ve been in the ring with them, and I’ve thought this person could destroy me or finish me off if they wanted to," Drew McIntyre said. [H/T Fightful]

Ad

Ad

﻿

McIntyre had won the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble match to secure a title shot at WrestleMania that year. He kicked off a feud with then-WWE Champion Brock Lesnar as 'Mania loomed closer.

At WrestleMania 36, it didn't take long for McIntyre to put The Beast Incarnate down and win the top prize in WWE. McIntyre has proven himself to be a top act on multiple occasions since then.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilash Mendhe Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.



Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.



He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.



Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries. Know More