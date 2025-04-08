Drew McIntyre sends a message after getting his eye checked

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre shared a post during RAW, revealing that he recently got his eye checked. The Scottish Warrior got glass in his eye during his backstage fight with Damian Priest.
A few days back, McIntyre and Priest engaged in a brawl on SmackDown. It ended with Priest hitting a Chokeslam on McIntyre on a car. McIntyre later revealed that he got some glass in his eyes during the brawl. The same was confirmed by PWInsider shortly after.
Drew McIntyre recently visited an eye specialist to get himself checked and shared a picture on his official X handle. He also captioned the piece saying it was a small step in the right direction.
"Small steps in the right direction."
Check out the post below:
Drew McIntyre looks back at feud with Brock Lesnar
McIntyre defeated The Beast Incarnate in the main event of WrestleMania 36 to become the WWE Champion. He recently appeared on the Wafflin' podcast and opened up about wrestling Lesnar:
"No, but that’s the thing. You tell yourself that, but sometimes with certain guys, you think, 'Oh....,' like when I wrestled Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship, he’s looks like you’ve taken a gorilla and shaved it. Also, 'Hey, this guy, if he chooses to, can murder basically everyone on the planet, except three people.' Like I’ve been in the ring with them, and I’ve thought this person could destroy me or finish me off if they wanted to," Drew McIntyre said. [H/T Fightful]
McIntyre had won the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble match to secure a title shot at WrestleMania that year. He kicked off a feud with then-WWE Champion Brock Lesnar as 'Mania loomed closer.
At WrestleMania 36, it didn't take long for McIntyre to put The Beast Incarnate down and win the top prize in WWE. McIntyre has proven himself to be a top act on multiple occasions since then.