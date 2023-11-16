Drew McIntyre sends sarcastic message following recent turn

On the latest episode of RAW, Drew McIntyre turned heel for the first time since January 2020 and seemingly joined The Judgment Day as he shook his hand with Rhea Ripley to close this week's flagship show.

McIntyre recently sent a sarcastic message to Cody Rhodes after helping Damian Priest and Finn Balor retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. Rhodes and Jey Uso were close to winning the tag titles back, but the Scotsmen showed up to hit the Claymore on Jey. Balor capitalized to get the win for his team.

After going to the dark side on Monday, The Scottish Warrior mocked Rhodes on Instagram by using his favorite catchphrase when delivering a promo. He did the same thing again on Wednesday, this time on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"So what do you want to talk about?" McIntyre wrote.

Drew McIntyre's heel turn has been rumored since the summer, but WWE was likely waiting for the right time to do it.

McIntyre fooled everyone when he took the high road during his backstage segment with Seth Rollins. It perfectly swerved the fans later in the main event.

Is Drew McIntyre part of The Judgment Day now?

The ending to WWE RAW on Monday shocked everyone, but it also left a big question. Is Drew McIntyre part of The Judgment Day now? WWE's official website has not named McIntyre as a member of the faction, but an alliance.

Fans will likely get more answers next week when McIntyre and Rhea Ripley explain what is happening. If the former WWE Champion joins The Judgment Day, they could become the most dominating faction in history.

It will be hard to stop a group consisting of McIntyre, Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh.

What do you think will happen if Drew McIntyre gets added to the WarGames match at Survivor Series? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

