"I'm coming for you" - Drew McIntyre warns Bobby Lashley after WWE Champion's threat

Drew McIntyre has responded to a potential threat from reigning WWE Champion Bobby Lashley on Twitter.

McIntyre was in the middle of a comical back-and-forth with his WWE Fastlane opponent Sheamus when the WWE Champion chose to get involved. Lashley pointed out that the match between McIntyre and Sheamus tonight is going to be a No Holds Barred match. He implied that the stipulation gives him free reign to interfere.

However, it wouldn't be long before the former WWE Champion McIntyre noticed Lashley's message and fired back at the man he will face at WrestleMania 37. McIntyre warned Lashley that he's coming for him after he's through with Sheamus.

"Calm yourself Bob. You just put on your nicest suit, shine your head and get as many pics as you can with the title, because after this match I’m coming for you #WWEFastlane"

Calm yourself Bob. You just put on your nicest suit, shine your head and get as many pics as you can with the title, because after this match I’m coming for you#WWEFastlane https://t.co/9sFtlwPvpf — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) March 21, 2021

It's clear the current WWE Champion is attempting to get inside his opponent's head. Lashley was undeterred by McIntyre's words of warning, as he responded by mocking McIntyre's threat.

Given there are no disqualifications in a No Holds Barred match, fans could very well see The All Mighty make his presence known at WWE Fastlane.

Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre have faced each other before

Advertisement

Drew McIntyre vs Bobby Lashley at Backlash 2020 (Credit: WWE)

They're set to main event WrestleMania this year, but Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley have already faced each other for the title. The two stars clashed just last June at WWE Backlah.

In one of McIntyre's early defenses as the WWE Champion, he faced Lashley, who had reestablished himself as a dominant force on WWE RAW. While Lashley put up a solid effort in the match, the Scotsman walked away with the title.

Now that the roles have been reversed, will fans see a different result at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments below.