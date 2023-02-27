Drew McIntyre sends a warning to former tag team champions ahead of a WWE show

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has put Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson) on notice to be aware of the current NXT Tag Team Champions, Gallus.

Last week on NXT, in a non-title match, Wolfgang and Coffey defeated Edris Enofe and Malik Blade. During the bout, two men came out with a cake. They revealed that the cake was for the second anniversary of Pretty Deadly defeating Gallus for the NXT UK Tag Titles.

The NXT Tag Team Champions destroyed the cake boys after they were insulted. But within seconds, Gallus members were caught off guard by Elton Prince and Kit Wilson, who hit Split Milk on Wolfgang on the steel steps to stake their claim to the NXT Tag Titles.

Earlier today, Drew McIntyre took to Twitter to mention that he has known Mark Coffey for almost ten years and Wolfgang for over two decades. He added that the former NXT Tag Team Champions have a receipt headed their way.

"I've known @m_coffey90 for a decade. @WolfgangYoung for two. I've faced them, we've stood side-by-side & the Gallus lads are tough as hell & take no bs. Pretty Deadly, you have a receipt coming your way," McIntyre wrote.

You can check out his tweet below:

Drew McIntyre and former world champions lost to The Bloodline at WWE live event

The Bloodline were scheduled to face Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, and Sheamus at tonight's WWE Rockford event. The Usos and Solo Sikoa were supposed to be the three who faced the opposition, but Jey Uso was nowhere to be found at the start of the match.

Instead, The Bloodline members were left short-handed despite stiff opposition. While fans awaited his decision, he decided to attend the contest at Rockford, albeit much later than expected, as he emerged into the arena.

Christine @ShiningPolaris 🤣



#wwe #WWERaw #SmackDown Drew McIntyre… so hot ha ha ha ha! Sheamus want nothing to do with this 🤣 Drew McIntyre… so hot ha ha ha ha! Sheamus want nothing to do with this 🤣😭🤣#wwe #WWERaw #SmackDown https://t.co/igZoXzTWay

The Bloodline picked up the win against three former world champions.

Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre has also kept tabs on Intercontinental Champion Gunther as the former observed Imperium's match during the latest episode of SmackDown.

It remains to be seen whether The Scottish Warrior will fight Gunther at WrestleMania.

What do you think of McIntyre's notice to the Pretty Deadly tag team? Sound off in the comments section below.

Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here

Poll : 0 votes