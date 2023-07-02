Drew McIntyre sent 3-word message returning after 90 days of rumors; fans may have missed it at WWE Money in the Bank

Drew McIntyre shocked the world at WWE Money in the Bank by returning at the event exactly 90 days after the last time he appeared in a ring. After demolishing Gunther, he sent a three-word message directly into the camera, putting away any doubts about his future in the company.

The Scottish Warrior has been away from WWE ever since he lost his match against Gunther and Sheamus at WrestleMania Night 2 this year. Fans were worried about his future in the company due to multiple reports about contract issues that had arisen between him and management. He had even sent a Tweet after the match, as if waving goodbye.

Thankfully, if there were issues, there no longer seem to be. The star has since also spoken about his return on Twitter, saying he had been counting the moments till his comeback.

However, he sent a three-word message at Money in the Bank that fans may have missed, which was all he needed to erase doubts about his status in WWE.

After destroying Gunther and celebrating while holding the Intercontinental title, McIntyre's intentions after his return were quite clear. Just as the segment was coming to an end, McIntyre shouted out in joy and looked directly down at the camera before saying, "Oooooh, I'm back."

For fans who have been missing the star's presence at shows, this message by itself must have been more reassuring than anything else. After months of rumors about him possibly leaving, those three words by themselves did more to cement his status in the company than anything anyone else might have said.

