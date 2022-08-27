Drew McIntyre is set to face former Champion on WWE SmackDown

Drew McIntyre is set to face former Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn on tonight's WWE SmackDown.

Sami Zayn, who is an honorary member of The Bloodline, has been trying to gain the stable's respect. Zayn has failed on numerous occasions to impress the group. Earlier this year, he won his third Intercontinental Championship after defeating Shinsuke Nakamura.

The Chosen One is all set to face Roman Reigns at Clash at The Castle for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Last week, the two Superstars came face-to-face, which ended in a fistfight. During the brawl, Zayn sacrificed himself for The Tribal Chief and took a Claymore kick.

McIntyre recovered and hit Roman Reigns with a Claymore to end the show. Earlier today, it was announced that Drew McIntyre would go one-on-one against Sami Zayn on the go-home episode of WWE SmackDown.

McIntyre and Zayn have faced each other on numerous occasions over the past few months. It will be interesting to see how The Bloodline reacts to Zayn sacrificing himself to try to save The Tribal Chief.

Drew McIntyre says he has Roman Reigns number at Clash at The Castle

The Scottish Warrior spent months feuding with Happy Corbin when he arrived on the blue brand. He eventually ended his feud at WrestleMania 38 and became the first person to kick out of the 'End of Days' finisher used by Corbin.

After Mania, he set his eyes on the biggest prize in the company by feuding with The Tribal Chief. On SmackDown before SummerSlam, he defeated Sheamus to become the new number one contender for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Speaking on El Brunch de WWE, the 37-year-old superstar said he has got The Tribal Chief's number as The Usos and Paul Heyman are nowhere to be seen:

"I've made it very clear to Roman's face before I dropped him last week with a Claymore, 'without your Bloodline, you're just a man, a very capable and talented man,' but there's always somebody that's working harder, and his head has gotten so big over these past two years, he can't possibly believe there's someone else working harder, and someone else got his number, and that person is Drew McIntyre," McIntyre said. (30:30-30:58)

Fans have been wanting to see a fresh face in the main event picture since Reigns became a part-time superstar. It will be interesting to see McIntyre defeat The Tribal Chief for his championships.

Do you think Drew McIntyre will win at Clash at The Castle? Sound off in the comment section.

Guess who wants Vince McMahon to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame. Click here to find out.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ken Cameron