Drew McIntyre shares brutal post about attacking CM Punk on WWE RAW; sends one-word message

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre has crossed every limit in his rivalry with CM Punk and it looks like there's no end in sight. The Scottish Warrior has once again taken to social media to taunt The Straight Edge Superstar after Monday Night RAW.

Punk showed up before the crowd on the September 2, 2024 installment of the red brand, following his victory over McIntyre at Bash in Berlin. The Voice of the Voiceless stated that he had left The Scottish Warrior in the rearview mirror and called out Gunther, setting his sights on the World Heavyweight Champion.

The Straight Edge Superstar's moment with fans didn't last long as Drew McIntyre attacked him from behind. The 39-year-old then proceeded to lay waste to Punk, followed by snatching the latter's bracelet and breaking it.

CM Punk was escorted backstage, where the former World Heavyweight Champion struck again, interrupting his trip to the hospital. Drew McIntyre added to the brutality by forcefully pressing his thumbs into the former AEW star's eyes.

In a recent X (formerly Twitter) post, The Scottish Warrior shared a photo of his intense rivalry with CM Punk, accompanied by a reference to the brutal death of the Oberyn Martell character from "Game of Thrones."

"Energy," he wrote.

Check out the former WWE Champion's tweet by clicking here.

WWE Hall of Famer enjoyed watching Drew McIntyre destroy CM Punk on RAW

The legendary Bully Ray opened up about the massive segment which featured The Scottish Warrior battering The Best in the World on this week's edition of the red brand.

In an episode of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray expressed his amusement and said:

"I loved what I saw [on WWE RAW] on so many levels. I loved the destroying of the bracelet because of what the bracelet means to CM Punk (...) It is a 50-cent bracelet and breaking that bracelet breaks CM Punk's heart. Shoving it down his throat is like ramming it up his backside. Great stuff."

It remains to be seen if fans will see a return of CM Punk on next week's RAW following McIntyre's attack.

