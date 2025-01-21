  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Drew McIntyre shares confident message following defeat on WWE RAW

Drew McIntyre shares confident message following defeat on WWE RAW

By Robert Lentini
Modified Jan 21, 2025 22:15 GMT
McIntyre was in action last night on RAW. [Image credit: WWE.com]
McIntyre was in action last night on RAW. [Image credit: WWE.com]

Drew McIntyre shared a bold message after losing in the main event of last night's episode of WWE RAW. Seth Rollins defeated The Scottish Warrior in a rematch from their World Heavyweight Championship bout at WrestleMania XL.

After the loss, McIntyre attacked Rollins, but Sami Zayn rushed the ring to make the save. However, the former Bloodline member accidentally caught The Visionary with a Helluva Kick, and The Scottish Warrior laughed at his mistake.

Following his loss on RAW, the veteran took to Instagram to share a two-word message. He shared several images of himself and noted that he was "Walking Tall," which could also refer to the 2004 film starring The Rock. You can check out McIntyre's message in the Instagram post below.

also-read-trending Trending

The veteran defeated Seth Rollins to capture the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL, but his title reign only lasted a few minutes due to Damian Priest cashing in his Money in the Bank contract.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo criticizes the finish to Drew McIntyre's match on RAW

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo took the promotion to task for how the main event of last night's episode of WWE RAW concluded.

Seth Rollins rolled up Drew McIntyre last night on the red brand to pick up the victory. Jey Uso also scored a roll-up victory over McIntyre on the January 6 episode of WWE RAW. Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo suggested that the finish made the former World Heavyweight Champion look bad and was unoriginal.

"That's the problem. Everybody has been doing this schtick for years. How many times have we seen them beat Drew McIntyre like that? They must have beaten Drew like that about a dozen times. Bro, it's just the same schtick with these people. Every time they beat him, they make him look like an absolute idiot, every single time, man!" [From 34:55 onwards]

You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

youtube-cover

Drew McIntyre will compete in the Men's Royal Rumble match next month. It will be interesting to see how the former champion bounces back from his loss to Rollins on WWE RAW.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी