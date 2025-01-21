Drew McIntyre shares confident message following defeat on WWE RAW

Drew McIntyre shared a bold message after losing in the main event of last night's episode of WWE RAW. Seth Rollins defeated The Scottish Warrior in a rematch from their World Heavyweight Championship bout at WrestleMania XL.

After the loss, McIntyre attacked Rollins, but Sami Zayn rushed the ring to make the save. However, the former Bloodline member accidentally caught The Visionary with a Helluva Kick, and The Scottish Warrior laughed at his mistake.

Following his loss on RAW, the veteran took to Instagram to share a two-word message. He shared several images of himself and noted that he was "Walking Tall," which could also refer to the 2004 film starring The Rock. You can check out McIntyre's message in the Instagram post below.

The veteran defeated Seth Rollins to capture the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL, but his title reign only lasted a few minutes due to Damian Priest cashing in his Money in the Bank contract.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo criticizes the finish to Drew McIntyre's match on RAW

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo took the promotion to task for how the main event of last night's episode of WWE RAW concluded.

Seth Rollins rolled up Drew McIntyre last night on the red brand to pick up the victory. Jey Uso also scored a roll-up victory over McIntyre on the January 6 episode of WWE RAW. Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo suggested that the finish made the former World Heavyweight Champion look bad and was unoriginal.

"That's the problem. Everybody has been doing this schtick for years. How many times have we seen them beat Drew McIntyre like that? They must have beaten Drew like that about a dozen times. Bro, it's just the same schtick with these people. Every time they beat him, they make him look like an absolute idiot, every single time, man!" [From 34:55 onwards]

You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

Drew McIntyre will compete in the Men's Royal Rumble match next month. It will be interesting to see how the former champion bounces back from his loss to Rollins on WWE RAW.

