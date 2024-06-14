Drew McIntyre shares off-camera message following WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre delivered a message to wrestling fans following this week's edition of SmackDown. The show aired live earlier today from Scotland ahead of Clash at the Castle tomorrow night.

Drew McIntyre will be challenging The Judgment Day's Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Clash at the Castle tomorrow. McIntyre cut a promo following his dark match after SmackDown and vowed to capture the World Heavyweight Championship.

"I'll make you a promise. Tomorrow night when we’re here from the start of the show to the end of the show and I’m standing here with the World Title, you get your voice heard, you show every station and TV show that you’re the most passionate nation on earth. And I’ll make sure we get a stadium show. Tomorrow night is gonna be Scotland non-stop party for a year straight because Big D is taking the title home!" [H/T: Ringside News]

Former WWE writer mocks stipulation for Drew McIntyre's match at Clash at the Castle

Drew McIntyre defeated Finn Balor in the main event of WWE RAW this week, and The Judgment Day is barred from ringside at Clash at the Castle as a result of the victory.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo referred to the stipulation as "ridiculously lame." Russo argued that The Judgment Day shouldn't be allowed to be ringside in the first place, and it makes it seem like Damian Priest has more power than RAW GM Adam Pearce.

"Damian Priest sets up with Drew McIntyre, 'You're gonna wrestle Finn Balor tonight and if you beat Finn Balor then Judgment Day is gonna be barred from ringside at Clash at the Castle.' Why are they allowed ringside anyway? This is the WWE. That right there off the bat to open the show makes zero sense. So Damian Priest decides whether Judgment Day is allowed to hang out around the ring, not Adam Pearce? That is so ridiculously lame." [From 3:20 onwards]

The Scottish Warrior has taken credit for CM Punk's injury and has warned the 45-year-old not to appear at WWE Clash at the Castle tomorrow night. It will be fascinating to see if Punk attempts to cost McIntyre his shot at becoming champion during the World Heavyweight Championship match this weekend.