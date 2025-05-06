Drew McIntyre shares personal update after missing WWE SmackDown

Drew McIntyre shared a personal update today after missing this past Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown. The Scottish Warrior will compete in a marquee title match at WWE Backlash this weekend.

McIntyre defeated LA Knight via disqualification on the April 25 edition of SmackDown after Damian Priest interfered in the match to become the number one contender for the United States Championship. However, it was announced during SmackDown that Jacob Fatu would be defending the title at Backlash in a Fatal Four-Way match against McIntyre, Knight, and Priest.

Drew McIntyre was not on this past Friday's episode of the blue brand, and took to social media today to share an update. He shared an image of himself with his cat and noted that he was in his natural habitat.

"Natural habitat," he wrote.

Jacob Fatu defeated LA Knight at WWE WrestleMania 41 to capture the United States Championship. Fatu had never held a singles title in the company before defeating Knight at The Show of Shows.

Former WWE writer claims he was shocked Drew McIntyre won at WrestleMania

Vince Russo recently suggested that he was shocked to see Drew McIntyre defeat Damian Priest at WrestleMania 41 last month in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's review of WrestleMania, Russo admitted that he was surprised to see McIntyre get the victory over Priest. He noted that the company usually books McIntyre to lose big matches, and was expecting the same on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

"I was shocked, bro. This was my first loss. I could not believe they put Drew over. They never, ever put Drew over. I was absolutely shocked to the point that I was like, is Damian Priest hurt? I thought he was hurt or something went kabuki-ish in the finish." [From 22:05 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Nick Aldis had a backstage conversation with Solo Sikoa on this past Friday's episode of SmackDown, and suggested that the 32-year-old was trying to make things difficult for Jacob Fatu. It will be fascinating to see which WWE Superstar walks out of Backlash as the United States Champion.

